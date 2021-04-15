Cairo: The Arab League has voiced “extreme concern” over Iran’s decision to enhance its uranium enrichment, calling it a “dangerous development”.
Iran has announced ramping up its uranium enrichment to 60 per cent purity following an apparent attack on a nuclear site.
“This decision is a dangerous development because it is a clear step toward the development of a nuclear weapon, which contributes to doubts over the real objectives of Iran’s nuclear program,” Secretary-General Ahmad Abul Gheit said in a statement.
Continued violations
“This regrettable development comes as part of Iran’s continued violations of its obligations under the nuclear agreement, which is currently at the centre of intense negotiations to revive it,” an official source at the pan-Arab organisation said.
The source stressed the importance of not limiting the negotiations to the nuclear aspect only.
“It is necessary to reach an agreement, which will address the Arab countries’ concerns related to Iran’s regional destabilising policies and constant interferences in internal affairs of the Arab countries,” the source said