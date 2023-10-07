Dubai: An Iraqi woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the world passed away last week in Dhi Qar, a southern province in Iraq. According to her death certificate, Madloula Manhal Mohammed died at the impressive age of 138.
The document, issued by Iraqi authorities, states that Madloula was born on July 1, 1885. If this information is accurate, it would make her the oldest known person in recorded history. However, this claim is yet to be verified by independent agencies or world record authorities.
Madloula's life, spanning over three centuries, witnessed the unfolding of significant historical events, including the fall of the Ottoman Empire, both World Wars, the formation of modern Iraq, and countless other moments that have shaped the current world. Living through such transformative times, she would have experienced monumental changes in society, technology, and the political landscape.
While unconfirmed, Madloula's claimed age would surpass the age of the recognised oldest person ever, Jeanne Calment of France, who lived to be 122 years and 164 days old. Calment's record has been extensively verified and is widely accepted by gerontologists and researchers in the field of ageing.