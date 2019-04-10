Algiers: Algerian demonstrators kept up protests Wednesday against the ruling elite despite a pledge from the interim head of state to hold “transparent” presidential elections following veteran leader Abdul Aziz Bouteflika’s resignation.

Chants of “Go away Bin Salah!” and “A free Algeria!” rang out from early morning from thousands of demonstrators gathered under police surveillance in the capital’s May 1 Square and near the Grand Post Office, epicentres of anti-regime rallies over the past seven weeks.