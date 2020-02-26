State TV says infected person placed in isolation, giving no further details

A Tehran Municipality worker cleans a bus to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 illness on February 26, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Algiers: Algerian authorities on Tuesday announced the country’s first case of the novel coronavirus, in an Italian citizen who arrived in the country on February 17.

“One case was confirmed positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), out of two suspected cases (both) of Italian nationality,” the North African country’s health ministry said.

State television said the infected person had been placed in isolation, without offering further details.

The health ministry said it had reinforced its “monitoring and surveillance systems at all points of entry” into Algeria.

Iran is the hardest hit country in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the virus claiming 15 lives and infecting nearly 100 others.

The Islamic republic's neighbours have imposed travel restrictions and strict quarantine measures after reporting their first cases in recent days, mostly in people with links to Iran.