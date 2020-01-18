Egypt's President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi Saturday headed to German to attend an international conference aimed at ending a long-running conflict in Libya, the official Egyptian Middle East News Agency reported.

The conference, due Sunday in Berlin, is to be attended by other leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Egypt, a neighbour of Libya, has repeatedly backed a comprehensive peaceful solution to Libya’s crisis and opposed “illegal” foreign intervention in the country.

Turkey has recently sparked fears of worsening Libya’s conflict by announcing deployment of forces in support of a government based in Tripoli with which Ankara signed in November a contested security and maritime deal.