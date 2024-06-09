Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: Humanitarian aid began trickling back into the devastated Gaza Strip on Saturday via a rebuilt, temporary pier, US forces said.

The pier, built by the US military to boost the delivery of direly needed relief supplies, was only briefly operational before it suffered storm damage at the end of May. After repairs, the pipeline was reestablished on Friday.

Crews delivered about 492 tonnes (1.1 million pounds) of "much needed humanitarian assistance" via the pier on Saturday morning, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote in a social media post.

Aid groups and the United Nations have accused Israel of delaying the entry of water, food, medicines and fuel into Gaza, depriving the territory's 2.4 million people of lifesaving supplies.

4 hostages freed, 210 Palestinians killed

The resumption of the pier comes the same day that Israel mounted an operation in central Gaza to rescue four hostages from a refugee camp where a Hamas-run media office reported the attacks killed 210 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more.

CENTCOM stressed that the pier, its personnel and assets were in no way connected to the hostage rescue operation.

The Israeli military said the four hostages, who were in "good medical condition", had been kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Hamas's October 7 attack that sparked the war, now in its ninth month.

Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, had been rescued from two separate buildings "in the heart of Nuseirat" camp in a "complex daytime operation", the military said.

They are among seven captives that Israeli forces have freed alive since Palestinian militants seized 251 people in their October attack on southern Israel.

There are now 116 hostages remaining in Gaza, including 41 the army says are dead.

Footage posted on social media showed beachgoers erupting into cheers in Tel Aviv when a lifeguard announced the news.

"We have had these hostages in our thoughts for every day for the better part of a year now - to have even a few of them rescued against all odds, it means the world," 42-year-old Israeli Uriya Bekenstein told AFP.

In Gaza, the Hamas media office said "the number of victims from the Israeli occupation's massacre in the Nuseirat camp has risen to 210 martyrs and more than 400 wounded".

Israeli police said an officer was mortally wounded during the rescue operation.