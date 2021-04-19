Dubai: An Egyptian man hanged his wife to death because she refused to give him enough money to buy narcotics, local media reported.
The addict called the victim’s family and told them: “Come and take your daughter. I just killed her”.
The family immediately reported the crime to the local police, who rushed to the scene and found the woman hanging from a gas pipe.
They managed to nab the killer soon after he fled the scene. He later admitted to his crime.
According to the police investigation, the addict killed his wife because she refused to give him 1,000 Egyptian pounds that her father gave her to buy some foodstuff for Ramadan.
Investigations also revealed that the suspect has hanged his wife to death using a gas pipe after both of them engaged in an altercation.