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Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE solidarity with Kuwait after Iranian missile, drone strikes

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WAM
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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.
WAM

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah and the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister strongly condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability, and protecting its people and residents.

He stressed that the security of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

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