NKARA: Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas told a special session of the Turkish parliament on Thursday that he would travel to Gaza.

“I have decided to go to Gaza with other brothers from the Palestinian leadership,” he said in an address applauded by Turkish lawmakers.

Abbas, who met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss the war and ceasefire efforts, addressed an extraordinary session of Turkey’s parliament general assembly at the invitation of the Turkish government.

Abbas addressing the Turkish parliament on August 15. Image Credit: AFP

In a 46-minute speech attended by Erdogan, his ministers and lawmakers from all political parties, Abbas accused the United States of prolonging the “catastrophe” by supporting Israel and vetoing resolutions at the United Nations Security Council. He also called on the world to legally punish Israel for its war crimes and violations of international law.

“I have decided to head with the Palestinian Authority (PA)members to the Gaza Strip. I will exert every effort so we can all be with our people to stop this barbaric aggression even if it costs us our lives,” Abbas said, adding that he would also go to Jerusalem. He did not specify when he would visit, Reuters reported.

Abbas heads the PA, which exercises limited self rule in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

He received a standing ovation before and after his speech, which was also interrupted repeatedly by applause.

Turkey’s invitation to Abbas came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress in July.