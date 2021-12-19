Dubai: Egyptian police have found nine slaughtered donkeys in addition to the remains of 14 others in south of Minya governorate, local media reported.
The police said they also found a total of 40 donkeys waiting to be slaughtered inside an abandoned house.
Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.
According to Egyptian media reports, the donkeys were to be skinned and cut into pieces in order to be exported to an East Asian country, where the meat would be used in sexual stimulants and other industries.
A video of slaughtered donkeys in one of the abandoned house has gone virial on special media.
Last month, Egyptian authorities discovered a farm being used to slaughter donkeys and dogs, mince their meat and sell it as beef or lamb.
Acting upon a tip-off, the country’s regulatory authorities together with security services raided a farm that turned out to be slaughterhouse for donkeys and dogs in Ismailia Governorate.