Dubai: A 70-year-old Jordanian has finally made it. Saleh Khalil Hijazin's years of hard work has been rewarded with success in the General Certificate of Secondary Education.
Hijazin has never given up on his dream to pass Tawjihi (grade 12). In 1973, Hijazin’s Tawjihi journey began and finally after years of hard work and six attempts, his dream came true on Monday.
Hijazin, who was born in the town of As Simakiyah in the Karak governorate, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that he was overjoyed when the Ministry of Education announced the results of the Tawjihi exams and found out that he got through.
He indicated that he made his last attempt in 2003 before he decided to give it another shot this year.