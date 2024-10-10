Dubai: Lebanon's health ministry raised the toll of Israeli strikes on central Beirut on Thursday to 22 killed and 117 injured - the deadliest attacks in the capital since Israel escalated its campaign last month.
"The Israeli enemy's attacks on the capital Beirut this evening resulted in an updated toll of 22 people killed and 117 others injured," Lebanon's health ministry said.
Emergency services rushed to the scene as plumes of smoke filled the skies. The first strike targeted a building in the Ras Al Naba'a neighborhood, while the second hit an apartment in a high-rise on Al Mamoun Street in the Nowayri neighbourhood.
According to Israeli media, the attack reportedly targeted head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa. However, Hezbollah has confirmed that Safa survived the Israeli assassination attempt.
Lebanese Civil Defence teams are currently working to evacuate four nearby buildings in central Beirut