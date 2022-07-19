Dubai: At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured on Tuesday morning when a public transport bus collided with a truck on a desert road in Southern Egypt, state media said.
The accident occurred when the bus collided with the heavy truck, which was parked on the side of the desert road in the southern Egyptian province of Minya.
Police officials said the truck was parked on the side of the road when the bus, which was traveling to Cairo from the southern province of Sohag, crashed into it.
Minya governorate’s health authorities have dispatched more than 10 ambulances to the scene. The injured were taken to hospital.
Minya’s governor Osama Al Qady rushed to the site soon after news of the accident broke.
Last week, eight people were killed and 42 injured in a horrific crash between a bus and truck in Upper Egypt.