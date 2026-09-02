16 dead in bus crash in Egypt's Sinai: health ministry

Authorities said the injured were receiving care but did not say what caused the crash
Cairo: A bus crash in Egypt's eastern Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday killed 16 people and injured 28 others, the health ministry reported.
Twenty ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident, which occurred on the road between the popular tourist towns of Dahab and Nuweiba on South Sinai's eastern coast, the ministry said.
Authorities said the injured were receiving medical care but did not say what caused the crash.
The area is a popular tourist destination, known for its marine biodiversity, natural beauty and mountain hiking trails.
Car crashes are common in Egypt, and often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and uneven law enforcement.
Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to Egypt's state statistics agency.