Abu Dhabi: A 14-year-old Jordanian teenager stabbed his mother to death with a kitchen knife in Amman, Jordanian media reported. The woman suffered 30 stab wounds in the neck and chest at their home.
A source close to the investigation said the forty-year-old woman was found dead and covered with blood at her home in Marka.
The teenager has been arrested and a lawsuit was filed with Jordan’s Juvenile Court, according to the source. An autopsy was carried out at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and report was submitted to the court.
The body was handed over to the victim’s family for burial. Investigations are underway and the cause of the crime is still unclear, said the source.
However, it falls under the unjustified domestic violence category. Article 10 of the Jordnian Juvenile Law prohibits the publication of the name and photograph of a juvenile.
The publication of any information about the trial is prohibited and violators could be imprisoned for a maximum of thirty days and fined up to JD 100, or both.
The final court ruling may be published without any references to the name or title of the juvenile.