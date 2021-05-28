Cairo: A 101-year-old Egyptian woman has recovered from COVID-19 more than a week after her transfer to a provincial hospital, medical sources said.
The woman, identified as Al Sayeda Badawi, had been taken to the government-run Kafr Al Dawar Hospital in the Nile Delta governorate of Beheira on May 17 suffering from a high temperature, a shortness of breath and pains in the body.
Full recovery
The hospital said the woman, who was born in January 1920, has recovered from the ailment amid jubilation from the staff. She appeared healthy in group photos with the hospital staff.
Egypt, a country of over 100 million people, has so far registered a total of 258,407 coronavirus cases and 14,904 fatalities.
The country has recently stepped up efforts for mass vaccinations that kicked off in late January starting with medical workers.