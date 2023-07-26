Dubai: A 10-year-old girl from the Iraqi province of Diwaniyah has been tragically killed by her own father, following her unintended appearance on the social media platform TikTok.
The shocking incident was revealed by the Iraqi Women’s Rights Organisation to Support Women and Families, who recounted the circumstances leading up to the child’s murder.
As detailed by Sumeria News, the father took the girl’s life after a video of her was unintentionally shared on TikTok, causing it to spread across the province of Diwaniyah, located in Southern Iraq.
The account provided by a woman believed to be the child’s mother paints a horrifying picture of domestic violence.
The father reportedly beat and then strangled the girl. Despite the mother’s attempts to defend her daughter, the father continued the abuse.
The mother claimed that the father’s motive for the murder was fear of the girl growing up and potentially bringing shame to the family. A source close to the family reported that the father “beat his little daughter, smashed her skull, broke her teeth and six of her ribs.”
The heinous act is unfortunately not an isolated case in the country. Just last week, another horrific crime was reported in Baghdad, where a woman tortured and killed a child.
The child, “Musa Walaa,” was brutally tortured by his stepmother, leading to his death in Al Khatib, a district in the city of Al Shula, Baghdad.
Pictures of the tortured child spread across social media, causing widespread outrage in Iraq. The Iraqi Women Network, quoting a security source, said that the woman involved in the crime did not suffer from any psychological or mental illnesses. The woman was subsequently arrested and is now facing investigative procedures and judicial proceedings.