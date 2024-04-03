Manila: A powerful earthquake event measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale jolted near Taiwan, causing buildings to tremble, and triggering swift rescue efforts.

TVBS reported some individuals, including a child, were rescued from a structure in Hualien.

The earthquake, which occurred around 8 am local time (1 pm New Zealand time), shook the island significantly, resulting in building collapses in a southern city and prompting tsunami alerts for southern Japanese islands.

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency gauged the magnitude at 7.2, whereas both the Japan Meteorological Agency and the US Geological Survey recorded it as 7.5, with the quake's depth estimated at approximately 35 km.

Video footage depicted buildings in Hualien experiencing substantial tremors, with one multi-storey building, housing both businesses and residences, partially collapsing.

The earthquake also caused severe vibrations on a bridge, disrupting the morning commute for people in cars and on bicycles.

More than 87,000 homes are still without power following the tremors.

Tsunami warning up

Tsunami warnings and activation of sirens urged immediate evacuation for residents, although there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand, clarified the National Emergency Management Agency. Consequently, train services across the island were halted, along with subway operations in Taipei.

Although the quake struck on the opposite side of the island from the capital, its intensity was sufficient to cause items to fall off shelves in Taipei. Additionally, it triggered a landslide in a mountainous area, resulting in thick clouds of dust billowing into the air.

Updates from Nago, Okinawa, reveal a swift decline in sea water levels, indicating an imminent tsunami hazard. As a precautionary measure, numerous individuals are being evacuated from coastal areas, anticipating a tsunami of 3-5 meters (9-16 feet) to hit within the next 30 minutes.

Strong aftershocks

Moreover, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake and a subsequent 5.2 aftershock have recently rattled the region. Tsunami alerts have been raised in Taiwan, Okinawa, Japan, and the Philippines.

Flight operations suspended in Okinawa