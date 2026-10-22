Yemen reports destruction of Houthi vehicles and equipment in latest assault
Yemen’s internationally-recognised government forces said they had carried out 835 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in 24 hours, claiming about 285 fighters and commanders had been killed or wounded.
The operations were conducted under the military campaign known as “Dawn of Yemen”, according to army spokesperson Colonel Majed Abdullah Al-Nazili.
Government forces also reported fresh gains in Taiz and Marib.
In a statement posted on X, Al-Nazili said the military used combat aircraft, drones, field artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units to target Houthi positions, reinforcements, weapons, armoured vehicles, fortifications and supply routes.
Government forces also reported destroying or damaging around 190 military vehicles, pieces of equipment and drones.
Al-Nazili said government troops, supported by local resistance fighters, repelled Houthi attempts to recapture positions in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen.
On the northern and eastern fronts west of Marib, government forces continued using armoured units, artillery and drones to target Houthi movements, fortifications and weapons positions, he said.
The military said the operations aimed to restrict the Houthis’ ability to manoeuvre, regroup and move reinforcements between battlefronts.
The latest announcement follows a series of claims by government forces of heavy Houthi casualties during the offensive.
On October 16, the military reported 1,292 strikes and more than 430 Houthi fighters and commanders “neutralised”, according to Arab News.
The figures reflect the government military’s claims and do not independently establish the number of people killed or wounded.
The casualty and damage figures could not be independently verified.