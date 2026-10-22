GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Yemen

Yemen govt forces claim 285 Houthis 'killed or wounded' in 835 strikes

Yemen reports destruction of Houthi vehicles and equipment in latest assault

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Yemeni government forces claimed that its armored units, artillery, and drone aircraft continued to strike Houthi forces, fortifications, and weapons crews, while restricting its ability to manoeuvre or concentrate forces.
Yemeni government forces claimed that its armored units, artillery, and drone aircraft continued to strike Houthi forces, fortifications, and weapons crews, while restricting its ability to manoeuvre or concentrate forces.
X | @spokespersonyem

Yemen’s internationally-recognised government forces said they had carried out 835 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in 24 hours, claiming about 285 fighters and commanders had been killed or wounded.

The operations were conducted under the military campaign known as “Dawn of Yemen”, according to army spokesperson Colonel Majed Abdullah Al-Nazili.

Government forces also reported fresh gains in Taiz and Marib.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

In a statement posted on X, Al-Nazili said the military used combat aircraft, drones, field artillery, rocket launchers and sniper units to target Houthi positions, reinforcements, weapons, armoured vehicles, fortifications and supply routes.

Government forces also reported destroying or damaging around 190 military vehicles, pieces of equipment and drones.

Al-Nazili said government troops, supported by local resistance fighters, repelled Houthi attempts to recapture positions in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen.

On the northern and eastern fronts west of Marib, government forces continued using armoured units, artillery and drones to target Houthi movements, fortifications and weapons positions, he said.

The military said the operations aimed to restrict the Houthis’ ability to manoeuvre, regroup and move reinforcements between battlefronts.

The latest announcement follows a series of claims by government forces of heavy Houthi casualties during the offensive.

On October 16, the military reported 1,292 strikes and more than 430 Houthi fighters and commanders “neutralised”, according to Arab News.

The figures reflect the government military’s claims and do not independently establish the number of people killed or wounded.

The casualty and damage figures could not be independently verified.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman embraces French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on October 21, 2026.

Saudi-Houthi conflict: 7 big developments on October 21

3m read
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Nearly half of Saudi Arabia’s scheduled flight departures have been affected since October 8 amid continuing Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Saudi-Houthi conflict: 7 things you need to know

4m read
The defence ministry said the deployment formed part of "additional defensive military support" to Riyadh.

UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi Arabia

2m read
Middle East war: 5 things UAE residents need to know

Middle East war: 5 things UAE residents need to know

3m read