Dubai: A young man in the Tabuk region of Saudi Arabia has been hailed as a hero after his quick action saved a young girl from a potentially deadly accident.
Caught on surveillance footage, the dramatic scene unfolded when a mother, who had left her car engine running, momentarily stepped out with an infant, heading towards a shop.
Unnoticed, the car began to dangerously roll backward towards a busy road.
The man, identified as Fahd Al Balawi, noticed the car moving and acted swiftly. He rushed from a nearby vehicle, managed to open the door of the moving car, and brought it to a stop in the middle of the road just as it was being crossed by speeding cars. After securing the car, Al Balawi took out a little girl who had been left inside by her mother.
The incident, which took place in northwest Saudi Arabia, has led many to praise Al Balawi for his quick thinking and bravery.
The mother, however, faced criticism for her oversight in leaving her child unattended in an unlocked and running car.