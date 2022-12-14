Cairo: A camel was sold for SR3.5 million at an auction held in Saudi Arabia, according to an online video.
The footage shows an auctioneer and camel enthusiasts wearing the traditional Saudi outfits gathering at a camel market where the successful bidder and buyer is announced.
The traits of the camel were not given as some online commentators called the price “exaggerated”.
Neither the date nor the exact place of the event was clear.
Camels are a popular animal closely linked to heritage in Saudi Arabia.
The animal has long been dubbed as the “ship of the desert”, being the lifeline for desert dwellers.
In recent years, the camel business has remarkably grown in the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia annually hosts the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival, the world’s such biggest pageant.
There are around 1.8 million camels with a market value of over SR50 billion in Saudi Arabia, according to official figures.