Dubai: A Saudi TV has inadvertently captured a humorous incident showcasing the chaotic frenzy that often ensues just before iftar time.
As restaurants, bakeries, shops and roads become packed with people in Riyadh, some individuals find themselves overwhelmed with emotion.
In the bustling streets of Riyadh, a reporter from the local channel Al Ekhbariya encountered a young man near a bakery moments before iftar.
The reporter inquired whether the crowds were bothersome to him, to which the young man responded confidently, expressing no inconvenience.
He even advised others to seek forgiveness, praise, cheer and utilize miswak،a teeth-cleaning twig made from the Salvadora persica tree, until they could return home.
However, the situation took a comic turn when the television camera captured the same young man, merely five minutes after the interview, embroiled in a quarrel with another individual.
In the footage, he can be seen exchanging blows and shouting, contradicting the calm advice he had offered moments earlier.
Many on social media wondered with amusement the young man’s swift change of demeanor. It appeared that the quarrel stemmed from the overcrowding and competition to purchase the tamis bread, a staple on many Saudi families’ tables during Ramadan.