Dubai: A young Saudi man miraculously escaped certain death after his vehicle flipped over 14 times during preparation trials to participate in the Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival in the UAE.
Mahdi Al Salloum was performing his preparation trials when his Toyota Hilux vehicle swerved and overturned due to a technical failure in the accelerator pedal.
He said the accident occurred in the Nafud Al Zulfi area, where his vehicle overturned 14 times before stopping. “After Allah’s mercy, the safety systems in the vehicle protected me and I was miraculously unhurt,” Al Salloum said
“When the car overturned, I immediately turned off the engine to prevent electricity from reaching the flammable materials in the vehicle and avoid fire,” he added.
Al Salloum was supposed to participate in Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival, which runs from December 16 to 31 and attracts the region’s most powerful four-wheel drives and bikers to face exciting challenges, including drag races, bike races, motocross track challenge, camel race, horse race, classic cars competition and Moreeb track for freestyle drifting.