Dubai: Al Shaibi family in Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the handover of the key of the Kaaba to its eldest son, Sheikh Abdul Wahab bin Zain Al Abidin Al Shaibi.

The new caretaker of the Kaaba received the key, along with the responsibility of Bab-e-Tauba, in Arabic means ‘Door of Repentance’ and the shrine of the Prophet Ibrahim, from Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Shaibi, the eldest son of the former caretaker, Dr. Saleh Al Shaibi.

Abdul Wahab Al Shaibi, in his first official task, will oversee the handover and replacement of the Kaaba dress at the beginning of the month of Muharram in the new Hijri year.

In his initial comments, Abdul Wahab said: “It is customary to hand over the keys of the Kaaba to the oldest member of the family, and we ask God for success and help in this task.”

Ahmed Al Shaibi, the grandson of the late caretaker, noted the significance of the handover, saying, “the key to the Kaaba was handed over today after the third day of the condolences for my grandfather and beloved Saleh Zain Al Abidin Al Shaibi.”

He further elaborated in a post on “X” platform, “the key was handed over to my grandfather’s brother, Abdul Wahab Zain Al Abidin Al Shaibi, who is the head of the Al Shaibi family.”

Abdul Wahab Al Shaibi is the 78th caretaker in the Islamic era and the 110th since the inception of the caretaker career 16 centuries ago by Qusay bin Kilab, the fourth grandfather of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The role of the caretaker of the Kaaba, is one of the most honoured professions in the Islamic world, alongside the duties of watering and hospitality.