Dubai: A touching video, garnering widespread attention online, features a woman bearing her elderly mother on her shoulders to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia.
The emotional moment has been making rounds across various social media platforms, eliciting an outpouring of admiration.
The video showcases the woman, of Egyptian nationality, walking with her mother at the mosque’s courtyard.
The video first shared on X platform (previously known as Twitter), was captioned, “A touching scene in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque for a woman carrying her mother on her back.” The post went on to highlight the essence of the scene, referencing the verse from the Holy Quran: “My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up small.”
Netizens were deeply moved by the footage, praising the woman’s devotion to her mother. Comments emphasised the significance of respecting and cherishing one’s parents.
Another similar sentiment was captured months ago when an individual was seen assisting his elderly father during the ritual of Tawaf around the Kaaba.