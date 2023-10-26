Cairo: Saudi traffic police have arrested a truck driver after his vehicle appeared in a video clip with a music band dangerously riding in its back.
A video circulating on social media showed members of a folk female band sitting on the edge of the back of a pick-up truck and performing with tambourines apparently as part of a wedding procession.
Traffic authorities in Jizan in south-western Saudi Arabia said they had arrested the driver involved in the violations of transporting passengers in non-designated places and driving a vehicle with a damaged number plate.
The vehicle was impounded while its owner was referred to the traffic department to face related penalties.
Under Saudi traffic law, transporting passengers in the non-designated places is an offence punishable by fines ranging from SR500 to 900. Obstructing traffic on the road during a wedding processing is, meanwhile, punishable by a fine of up to SR500.
Saudi Arabia has recently toughened penalties for traffic offences to reduce road mishaps.
Last month, Saudi traffic authorities warned motorists against swerving on the road.
The kingdom’s General Directorate of Traffic said swerving among cars on the road is an offence punishable by fines ranging from SR3,000 up to SR6,000. The swerve behaviour makes the motorist lose control of the car and causes sudden accidents, it added.
In August, the Saudi traffic authorities said fines ranging from SR100 to SR150 would be slapped on motorists who fail to give a priority to pedestrians using their designated crossings.
Authorities also warned that using a cellphone at the wheel is an offence punishable by a fine of up to SR900, while driving a vehicle with an unclear or damaged number plate is a traffic infringement punishable by fines of SR1,000 to 2,000.