Riyadh: Saudi mega project Neom’s tech subsidiary Tonomus partnered with stc group to secure a multi-year agreement for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
The collaboration, revealed at the ongoing Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, allows the stc group to access LEO satellite capacity, enabling them to provide high-speed internet, data services, and business continuity solutions to government bodies, large corporations, and SMEs in Saudi Arabia.
This marks a significant step in enhancing connectivity services in critical sectors such as oil and gas, mining, agritech, health, education, and finance, said stc group.
stc group has purchased rights to service provision and sell high-speed, low-latency satellite internet and data connectivity across the Kingdom.
“It will enable the provision of fibre-like internet access to residents of rural and remote areas, ultimately facilitating an enhanced and seamless online experience,” the company said in a statement.
Scott Gegenheimer, President of Infrastructure, Tonomus, said, “The acquisition of LEO satellite network capacity by stc group corresponds with TONOMUS’ vision for a more connected, inclusive and prosperous Saudi Arabia.” He added, “The agreement between our two companies will facilitate the provision of rapid and reliable connectivity to transform businesses and the lives of communities while empowering Neom’s ecosystem of cognitive technologies that we are developing at Tonomus.”
Riyadh Muawad, GCBO, stc group, said, “Our contract with Tonomus is a major milestone that will enable us to offer high-speed, low-latency satellite internet and data services to customers in crucial industries. This will help bridge the digital divide in remote areas and communities, benefitting government sectors and businesses.”