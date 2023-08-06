Dubai: A speeding car crashed into a restaurant sending customers running helter-skelter in Sharurah, southern Saudi Arabia.
The crash, which was captured on video and widely shared by social media users, shattered the restaurant’s façade and injured the cashier.
Miraculously, none of the three customers present in the main dining hall at the time of the crash, suffered any grievous injuries.
The cause of the crash remains to be determined. According to Saudi Traffic Law, fines for speeding vary, starting from 150 riyals and can go up to 2000 riyals. There is also jail term for certain speeding offences.