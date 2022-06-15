Cairo: Saudi authorities had seized products suspected of promoting homosexuality in some stores in the capital Riyadh, local media has reported.
Inspectors from the Ministry of Commerce had exposed products imparting sexual insinuations and indirectly promoting homosexuality, taking the shape of toys and clothes displaying colours and insignia of the LGBT community, the Saudi television Al Ekhbariya said.
One inspector, speaking from one store, said the seized items target youngsters.
In defence, vendors argued that the colours are just those of the rainbow, which is the LGBT flag.
The raids were part of surprise inspection tours mounted by monitoring personnel from the Ministry of Commerce on markets and shopping centres in Riyadh to unmask products violating public morals.
Homosexuality is strictly prohibited in Islam.