Cairo: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has issued a number of decrees on appointments in senior positions.
According to one decree, Essam bin Saeed has been named the minister of state and member of the Cabinet for the Shura Council Affairs, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The king has meanwhile relieved Mohammed Abu Saq of his post as minister of state and member of the Cabinet for the Shura Council Affairs and appointed him as an advisor at the royal court with the rank of a minister.
King Salman has also appointed Ahmed Qattan as an advisor at the royal court with the rank of a minister.
Other appointments included naming Dr Saleh Al Qahtani as the board chairman of the Royal Clinics with the rank of a minister and Dr Munir Al Desouki as head of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology with the rank of a minister.
Moreover, Abdullah Al Owais has been appointed as deputy chief of the Presidency of State Security with the rank of a minister, and Suleiman Al Obaid, as assistant minister of economy and planning.