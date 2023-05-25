Dubai: A Saudi female university student died after drowning in a creek in the American state of Kansas.
Atheer Abdulrahman Al Khalban, the 28-year-old Jazan University scholarship student, died at Glacier National Park after she fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek in Montana and was swept into the gorge.
The park officials said that the woman was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars near bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out.
The woman was pulled out to the side of the creek and was declared dead by the park staff.
US authorities notified the Saudi embassy, which is arranging for her body to be transported from Kansas to Los Angeles and then flown to the Kingdom.
Mohammad Al Khalban, the brother of the deceased, said that his sister’s body will be flown on the earliest flight to be buried in her home country.