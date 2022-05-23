Cairo: A Saudi government decree Sunday went into effect levying an annual fee on Saudi citizens and foreigners who employ more than four and two domestic workers per person, respectively.
The decree unveiled last March will be applied in two phases; the first took effect on Sunday, according to the Saudi news portal Sabq.
The first applies to new domestic workers for a Saudi citizen who employs more than four workers, and the foreign resident who hires more than two workers.
The second phase will go into effect on May 11,2023, applying to the new and present labour alike, according to the Ministry of Human Resources.
An annual fee of SR9,600 will be imposed for each extra domestic worker.
Exemptions will be made on humanitarian grounds for cases that exceed this limit, including cases of medical care and those related to people with special needs in line with regulations set by an ad-hoc committee, the ministry said.