JEDDAH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the early hours of Wednesday and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, in an “open, candid” conversation, a US official said.

The top US diplomat arrived in Saudi Arabia late on Tuesday for a much anticipated visit amid frayed ties due to deepening disagreements on everything from Iran policy to regional security issues and oil prices.

Washington is also hoping to further conversations on the possible and eventual normalisation of ties between the kingdom and Israel, while countering expanding Chinese and Russian influence in the region.

Blinken and the crown prince met for an hour and forty minutes, a US official said, covering many topics including Israel, the conflict in Yemen and unrest in Sudan.

“There was a good degree of convergence on potential initiatives where we share the same interests, while also recognising where we have differences,” the US official said.

A good part of the discussion was expected be dominated by the possible normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, even though officials had played down the likelihood of any immediate or major progress on the issue.

“They discussed the potential for normalisation of relations with Israel and agreed to continued dialogue on the issue,” the US official said, without providing further details.

Saudi Arabia gave its blessing to Gulf neighbours United Arab Emirates and Bahrain establishing relations with Israel in 2020 under the previous US administration of Donald Trump.

Developing a civilian nuclear programme

Riyadh has not followed suit, saying Palestinian statehood goals should be addressed first. In April, Saudi Arabia restored ties with Iran, a regional rival and Israel’s arch-foe.

Developing a civilian nuclear programme is among Riyadh’s conditions for normalising ties with Israel, a source familiar with the discussions said, confirming a New York Times report from March. Saudi or US officials have not publicly confirmed that.

Hours before departing for Saudi Arabia, at a speech in Washington, Blinken said the United States had a “a real national security interest” in advocating for normalising Saudi-Israeli ties but cautioned about the time frame.

“We have no illusions that this can be done quickly or easily,” Blinken said.

The crown prince and Blinken also discussed Yemen and potential ways to resolve remaining issues, while Blinken thanked Mohammad for the kingdom’s role in pushing for a ceasefire in Sudan and helping evacuate US citizens.