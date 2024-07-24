Dubai: Four cheetah cubs were born in Saudi Arabia after 40 years of extinction in the Arabian peninsula as part of the National Cheetah Conservation Strategy recently launched by the National Centre for Wildlife, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported.

The cheetah conservation strategy is a key initiative led by Abdulrahman Al Fadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, who is also the Chairman of the centre.

Dr. Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the centre, said: “The birth of these cheetah cubs that coincides with the official rollout of the National Cheetah Conservation Strategy, marks a major milestone in our conservation endeavours.”

He underlined the strategy’s aim to secure a sustainable future for wild cheetahs within their natural habitats in Saudi Arabia. This development is particularly significant as it marks the return of cheetahs to the Arabian Peninsula after over four decades of extinction.

Dr. Qurban also highlighted the recent discovery of ancient cheetah mummies in northern Saudi Arabia, which underscores the region’s historical significance as a habitat for cheetahs.

The comprehensive strategy is designed in line with international best practices and aims for the reintroduction of cheetahs through successful captive breeding, strategic site selection, and engaging local communities in conservation efforts. It includes rigorous monitoring to ensure the sustainability of the reintroduced cheetah populations.

The first phase of the strategy begins with breeding, habitat conservation, and environmental assessment, followed by experimental releases of captive-bred cheetahs and broader reintroduction efforts. This approach addresses the global challenges of cheetah conservation, where only a small fraction of wild-born cheetahs successfully breed in captivity.