Dubai: The Saudi Public Prosecution has warned the public against deliberate acts of harm in workplaces, educational institutions, and places of worship, emphasizing the serious penalties outlined in the Protection from Abuse Law.
According to the Saudi Protection from Abuse Law, anyone found guilty of such actions could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to SR300,000, or both.
The Law aims to protect individuals from all forms of abuse, ensure comprehensive protection and provide necessary support and care for victims, including shelter, psychological assistance, and legal action against perpetrators.
The Public Prosecution highlighted the importance of addressing harmful behaviors that may contribute to creating an environment conducive to abuse. It reiterated the need for public awareness of the consequences of such actions and the vital role that the law plays in fostering safety and respect in workplaces, schools, and places of worship.