The Law aims to protect individuals from all forms of abuse, ensure comprehensive protection and provide necessary support and care for victims, including shelter, psychological assistance, and legal action against perpetrators.

The Public Prosecution highlighted the importance of addressing harmful behaviors that may contribute to creating an environment conducive to abuse. It reiterated the need for public awareness of the consequences of such actions and the vital role that the law plays in fostering safety and respect in workplaces, schools, and places of worship.