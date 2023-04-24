Dubai: The Public Prosecution in Saudi Arabia has issued a warning regarding the illegal manufacture, possession, export, import, sale, storage, destruction, and even training in explosives and fireworks without a permit from the Ministry of Interior.
According to the country’s Explosives and Fireworks Law, anyone caught smuggling fireworks into the country, manufacturing them or trading in them will face a jail term of up to 6 months and a fine of up to SR100,000, or both.
The Public Prosecution has stated that it is not permissible to use fireworks except in cases specifically permitted by the law. This includes events such as national celebrations, religious festivals, and other authorised occasions.
The authorities have urged the public to adhere to the laws and regulations related to explosives and fireworks and to obtain the necessary permits before engaging in any activities involving them. They have also emphasised the importance of reporting any suspicious activities related to explosives and fireworks to the relevant authorities.