Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Centre has announced the specialisations eligible for its Special Talent Residency programme.
The programme, detailed on the centre’s e-portal, is aimed at attracting top professionals in various fields to contribute to the kingdom’s development and innovation goals.
Eligible specialisations for this residency include healthcare and life sciences, digital technologies, financial services, advanced manufacturing, space and defense, energy, metals and mining, logistics and transport, tourism infrastructure, and food and agriculture technologies.
Additionally, it covers research areas in space and aviation, environment, energy, health, urban transformation, and digital technologies.
On January 10, Saudi Arabia added five new categories allowing eligible applicants to sign up for premium residency permit, in a move that aims to ease the process for residents who wish to apply for the scheme.
The categories are: Skilled and talented individuals (specialists, executives), talents (cultural, sports), investors, entrepreneurs and property owners.
Eligible applicants can sign up for the permit that allows them to live and work in the Kingdom and receive benefits such as exemption from paying expat and dependents fees.
The residency permit, costing a one-off fee of SR4,000 ($1,066), also grants foreign nationals the right to own businesses and property in the country without requiring a sponsor.
They are permitted to own property, including residential, commercial and industrial in all areas of Saudi Arabia, excluding Mecca, Medina and the border regions.
The holders of residency permits will be able to obtain premium residency status for their family members, run businesses, make fee-free money transfers, and host and invite relatives.
They the right to reside in the Kingdom for an extended period of one year (renewable) or an unlimited duration, depending on the plan they select when applying.