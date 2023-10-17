Dubai: Saudi Arabia marked a significant milestone in its transport and logistics sector with the inauguration of the intercity bus service, aiming to link 200 cities and governorates throughout the kingdom.

The initiative, a collaboration between Saudi Arabia and international partners, seeks to offer comprehensive passenger bus services.

Three major global partners will spearhead the operation across their designated concession areas via 76 routes. Together, they are set to serve over six million passengers annually with a modern fleet, prominently featuring buses equipped with eco-friendly technology.

The project primarily aims to provide commuters with diverse transportation choices, facilitate smoother intra-kingdom transit, diminish carbon emissions, bolster safety measures, and alleviate road traffic.

Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Transport General Authority (TGA) was present at the inaugural event.

High-ranking officials, including ministers, ambassadors, and heads of government agencies and private sector companies, were also in attendance.

35,000 jobs

In his address, Al Jasser highlighted the project’s potential to generate over 35,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities and boost the GDP by SR3.2 billion. “Since the inception of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia has witnessed considerable developments across all transport and logistics sectors,” said Al Jasser. He also emphasized a significant 46 per cent surge in transportation activities during 2022 compared to the previous year.

A noteworthy aspect of this initiative is its distinction as the first foreign-invested project in the bus transportation domain within the Kingdom. The overarching objective remains to elevate service standards and bolster private sector collaboration.

Al Jasser further asserted the continuous efforts to refine services, elevate competitiveness, integrate various transportation modes, and introduce sustainable, state-of-the-art transportation solutions.

Key insights about the alliances and their operational areas, aligned with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, were shared at the event.

One of the strategy’s pivotal aims is to increase the use of public transportation from 1 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030, and crucially, to diminish carbon emissions from transportation by 25 per cent by the same year.

The bus services will be operated by three global alliances:

Darb AlWatan Company will oversee the northern region, offering 124 daily trips across over 75 cities and governorates through 26 routes.

Northwest Bus Company has acquired the northwest region, with plans to facilitate 190 daily journeys across 70+ cities and governorates via 23 routes.