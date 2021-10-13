Abu Dhabi: Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 1.5 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom through a truck carrying corn via Al Batha border checkpoint, more than 500km south of the capital Riyadh, a senior official said.
Major Mohammed Al Nujaidi, spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that the continuous security follow-up of criminal network activities, which aim to undermine the security of Saudi Arabia and its youth, led to the thwarting of the smuggling bid.
In cooperation with the UAE and in coordination with Zakat, the Tax and Customs Authority, the pills were seized in possession of two men, a Saudi citizen and Syrian national, in Riyadh.
Major Al Nujaidi added preliminary legal measures have been taken against the suspects, who were moved to the public prosecution, pending trial.
He stressed authorities are ready to deal with whoever violates Saudi laws, praising the cooperation with relevant security authorities in the UAE.
Saudi Arabia imposes extreme penalties for the import, manufacture, possession, and use of both alcohol and illegal drugs. Those found guilty can expect lengthy prison sentences, heavy fines, and possibly deportation. Anyone found dealing drugs in Saudi Arabia is liable for the death penalty.