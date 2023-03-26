Dubai: Several educational departments and universities in Saudi Arabia have announced the suspension of studies due to bad weather conditions, local media reported.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom will experience moderate to heavy thunderstorms on Sunday in parts of the northern border regions, Hail, Qassim, Riyadh and Eastern areas, as well as in some parts of Mecca, Al Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran regions. These thunderstorms may lead to torrential flow, hail, and active winds that can cause dust, reducing visibility.
The reports by the National Centre for Meteorology prompted the suspension of in-person study in several governorates, schools, universities, and colleges on Sunday, March 26, to ensure the safety of everyone.
Departments of Education in Jeddah, Mecca, Al Makhwah, Al Namas, and Ragal Almaa have suspended in-person study for all students, school employees, and the Education Office. However, the study process will continue through the “Madrasati” platform for male and female students, school employees, and education offices.
Similarly, Umm Al Qura University, Al Bahah, has also suspended in-person studies, and will be conducting remote classes.
The decision was taken to protect the safety of students and all employees, considering the bad weather conditions.