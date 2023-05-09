Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has ceased tracking and counting coronavirus infections on its official website dashboard.
Instead, the website will now post instructions and guidelines for individuals experiencing symptoms.
The decision follows the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recent announcement declaring an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency of international concern, although the disease remains a global threat.
Throughout the pandemic, the Ministry of Health earned global acclaim for its proactive and exceptional efforts to combat the virus. These measures included providing free treatment to all citizens and expatriates, upgrading healthcare facilities, and swiftly supplying necessary medical resources.
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) played a critical role in controlling the crisis by launching electronic initiatives and services, such as the Saudi COVID-19 Index. Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the index utilised artificial intelligence and advanced statistical analyses to track and anticipate the spread of the virus, helping detect the first case in the Kingdom.
The Tawakkalna application was another vital tool in the fight against COVID-19, enabling users to verify vaccination status and monitor infection rates.
The app has carried out 97 million verifications and 400 million daily transactions, serving 31 million users across 40 government agencies.
It has also facilitated 39,000 remote meetings with 309,000 participants and supports 22 languages.