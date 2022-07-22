Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission will organise today a jazz festival bringing musicians from around the Arab nation and the world.
The festival will be held for two days at the Dhahran Expo in the Dammam city in eastern Saudi Arabia for the first of its kind event, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Musicians will play jazz pieces including recitals from Saudi heritage music.
The aim of the festival is to celebrate jazz, the oud (Arabic lute), encourage talented musicians and promote Saudi and Arab participation in such events, according to the agency.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has staged a series of entertainment events including concerts as part of efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy and massive changes in the kingdom.