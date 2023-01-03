Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has revealed it has shut down 194 health facilities in the Kingdom over a year after they were found violating regulations, local media reported.
The institutions include 10 hospitals, 135 medical complexes, 9 pharmacies, and other 40 institutions related to health sector.
While 2,420 penalties were slapped on health practitioners, the total number of precautionary violations reached 44,849, of which 3,058 for individuals, and 4,1791 for health institutions.
These numbers have been announced by the ministry after the compliance teams conducted more than 700,000 field monitoring tours in 2022 to ensure that the health institutions are committed to applying the requirements and prevention of the COVID-19 and limit its spread.
The ministry said that the daily monitoring visits aim to raise the level of commitment of health institutions in hospitals, complexes, pharmacies, with health requirements, guarantee their commitment to the preventive measures for coronavirus, such as wearing of face masks inside the health institutions, and also to ensure their implementation of the approved health practice mechanisms to manage the pandemic.