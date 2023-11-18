Dubai: The Saudi Public Prosecution has issued a stern warning against counterfeiting and tampering with the Saudi currency notes, emphasizing that such actions carry severe penalties under the law.
Through its official account on X platform, formerly twitter.com, the prosecution has made it clear that individuals intentionally altering the characteristics of the Saudi currency notes - including defacement, tearing, chemical alteration, or in any other form of damage – will be subject to harsh legal consequences.
Those found guilty could face 3-5 years imprisonment, besides paying fines of up to 10,000 Saudi riyals, or a combination of both penalties. The minimum fine is set at 3,000 Saudi riyals.