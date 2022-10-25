Dubai: A Saudi court has sentenced a man to five years in jail after being found guilty of sexually harassing a married woman, local media reported.
The harasser’s WhatsApp account ordered shut and phone confiscated by the criminal court in Al Ahsa, in the Eastern Province, because they were used improperly to perpetrate the offence.
Following a petition submitted by the victim’s husband, the Public Prosecution brought charges against the defendant. The man was charged with attempting to seduce the woman by sending her indecent and suggestive WhatsApp messages with a sexual connotation and indecency and inviting her to engage in sexual intercourse.
The offender acquired the woman’s phone number while carrying out his duties, according to the Public Prosecution. The defendant admitted to sending messages to the petitioner’s wife, the court ruled, and he acknowledged that his mobile phone number was used in the crime.
Additionally, the man admitted to encouraging the woman to have sex with him and interacting with her in a way that was overtly sexual. According to Article 6-8 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law, the court sentenced him to 4 years, 6 months in jail, plus 6 months as a disciplinary measure.