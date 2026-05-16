Saudi Arabia revokes licences of several private schools over safety, regulatory breaches

Closure aims at ensuring student safety, maintaining educational standards
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has revoked the licences of several private schools for failing to comply with regulatory and safety requirements, prompting concern among parents, school owners and education specialists over the impact on students and staff.
According to Okaz Arabic daily, the ministry said the closures forms part of a graduated regulatory process aimed at ensuring student safety and maintaining educational standards, stressing that affected students would be able to transfer directly to public schools or enrol in other private institutions.
“The ministry continuously monitors the compliance of private education institutions with educational and regulatory requirements in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of operations and the stability of the educational process”, Mona Al Ajmi, the ministry’s spokesperson said.
She said the measures were implemented through a phased regulatory approach that granted schools sufficient opportunities to rectify violations without disrupting students’ education.
“The ministry works with families to ensure students can transfer smoothly to suitable alternative schools, while also monitoring the situation of educational staff, particularly Saudi teachers, in support of stability in the education sector,” she added.
Al Ajmi said the ministry would deal firmly with any violations affecting student safety or breaching licensing conditions, adding that oversight and regulatory work would continue to strengthen the quality of the educational environment and improve services.
The closures have triggered criticism from some parents, who said moving students to new schools in the middle of their education could negatively affect their psychological and academic stability.
They said that schools should not be treated like commercial businesses without considering the consequences for students, teachers and overcrowding at alternative schools.
Meanwhile, several private school owners also voiced objections, arguing that some of the new municipal and safety requirements were difficult to implement retroactively on previously licensed schools.
They noted that delays in licensing notifications and links between municipal permits and civil defence safety certification had created operational challenges for school operators.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing recently introduced updated regulations for private educational buildings, including minimum space requirements, access standards and stricter fire safety measures in line with the Saudi Building Code.
Education specialists defended the ministry’s decision, saying safety standards and operating licences could not be compromised.
Educational consultant Abdul Latif Al Hammadi said the ministry’s actions aligned with its responsibilities to protect students and improve educational quality in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.