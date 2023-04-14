Cairo: Reservations for performing Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia during the Islamic month of Shawwal, which follows Ramadan, are now available, the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.
Reservations are made through the Nusuk app, the ministry added.
“To ensure smooth and comfortable Umrah rites, hurry to reserve your appointment via the Nusuk app,” the ministry said on Twitter.
The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake Umrah or visit the holy sites in Saudi Arabia to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.
Millions of Muslims, who cannot afford the annual Hajj rituals physically or financially, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.
In recent months, the kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to perform Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have also extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.
As part of facilities, Saudi Arabia has said its citizens can apply for visas inviting their friends abroad to visit the kingdom and undertake Umrah.
Saudi Arabia has, moreover, issued a stopover transit visa, allowing the holder to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque and attend different events across the kingdom.
The four-day transit visa is valid for 90 days.
The kingdom has also announced that expatriates residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, and be able to undertake Umrah.