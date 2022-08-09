Dubai: Saudi Arabia has reported an alarming increase in the number of people drowning following heavy rains that lashed the kingdom over the past few days.

According to media reports, at least 14 people have drowned across the Kingdom in less than a week.

In Al Hinakiyah governorate, four Saudis out of six have reportedly died while trying to rescue their friend who fell into a hole. They were reportedly visiting a valley to enjoy the weather when the tragic incident happened.

Meanwhile, a Saudi female doctor and her friend drowned while attempting to rescue two girls from drowning off Jeddah beach last Saturday.

Dr. Afaf Felimban, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, and her colleague Lina Tahar, died while trying to save the lives of two girls.

The doctor and her friend were on the Jeddah Corniche when they saw the two young women battling for life as huge waves almost overwhelmed them.

Dr. Mohammed Felimban, nephew of Dr. Afaf, said his aunt arrived in Jeddah on Thursday to spend the weekend with family members. He said that a large number of people gathered at the cemetery for her funeral.

The medical community also mourned the death of Dr. Afaf, praising her professional skills, her dedication, and exemplary behavior with her patients and her colleagues. Many colleagues from the medical community mourned Dr. Afaf and spoke about her good qualities.

Dr. Suleiman Al Quwaifli said: “Afaf died while she was at the helm of giving and charity, as usual, to save two youngsters from drowning, along with her friend Lina. I supplicate God to accept them as martyrs and bestow patience and solace to all their family members.”

Meanwhile, three children and one young man drowned in two separate accidents in Thar and Habouna governorates in the southern Najran region last Tuesday.

Emir of Najran Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed ordered a probe into the tragic incidents. He followed up on the details of the circumstances that led to the drowning incidents.