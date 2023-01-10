Cairo: A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced a female singer who performs at weddings to 30 days in prison after convicting her of defaming an Internet celebrity and making racist remarks against her in clips, a local newspaper, as the kingdom has vowed action against different aspects of racism and prejudice.
The two parties to the case have 30 days from the following day of receiving the verdict to appeal against it; otherwise the ruling, upheld last week by an appeals court, will be final, Okaz added.
The case surfaced when a Saudi Snapchat celebrity filed a lawsuit against a female compatriot, who is also famous on the Snapchat and performing at wedding parties, the report said.
The claimant accused the other of throwing racial slurs at her and violating her privacy by discussing her family affairs in public. The claimant presented evidence and a number of witnesses from their followers to back up her claims.
For her part, the defendant denied the accusation at the court, saying she had not targeted the claimant with her remarks.
The defendant also cast doubts over witnesses’ testimonies, claiming they were based on surmises.
Having verified the digital evidence and followers’ testimonies validating the claimant’s suit, the court based in western Saudi Arabia, convicted and handed down a 30-day jail sentence to the defendant, who was ordered to make a pledge not to repeat the misconduct. The court also imposed an undisclosed fine on her.
The names of both celebrities were not revealed.
Racial offences on social media are strictly punished in Saudi Arabia by fines up to SR500,000 and a maximum of one year in prison.