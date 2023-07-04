Dubai: The Agency of the General Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque announced that over four million worshipers and visitors, totalling 4,252,000, have been received at the Prophet’s Mosque during the period of 7th to 14th Dhu Al Hijjah in the year 1444 AH (June 25 to July 02, 2023).
The presidency said it has been working closely with security, service, health, and volunteer authorities to ensure that the guests and worshipers are able to perform their religious duties with ease and comfort. It was noted that 271,173 visitors were facilitated for their peaceful visit to the Prophet’s Mosque, while 75,529 worshipers were accommodated in the Rawda Al Sharifa area.
Additionally, special services were offered to visitors and worshipers. More than 6,782 individuals benefited from the areas designated for the elderly, 14,766 participated in scientific lessons at the Mosque, and 46,138 gifts were distributed.
Furthermore, over 64,703 people benefited from field awareness services, 11,534 from religious guidance services, 4,279 from the unified number and communication channels, 1,765 from exhibition services, and 3,001 from multilingual communication services. The Mosque’s library service was availed by 10,158 individuals, mobility services were used by 115,090, and spatial guidance services by 8,296 beneficiaries.
As part of providing comfort and essentials to the worshipers, the Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque also distributed 203,294 bottles of Zamzam water and facilitated the provision of breakfast for 426,457 fasting individuals.